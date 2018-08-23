Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,641 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.2% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CT Mason lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the first quarter. CT Mason now owns 23,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.7% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 60,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 23,650 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 26,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 343.1% in the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.8% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 95,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Societe Generale set a $92.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $79.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $331.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $72.15 and a 1-year high of $89.30.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $73.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.66 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 7.64%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.36%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.