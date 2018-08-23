Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 24,043 Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (AMBC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 24,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 55.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $21.81 on Thursday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $994.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.70.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $150.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Ambac Financial Group to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to clients in public and private sectors worldwide. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies and credit derivative contracts for public finance, structured finance, and international finance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

