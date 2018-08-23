Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $549,000 in Greif, Inc. Class A (GEF) Stock

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Greif, Inc. Class A (NYSE:GEF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEF. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Greif, Inc. Class A by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 173,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,040,000 after acquiring an additional 86,488 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Greif, Inc. Class A by 8.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 912,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,659,000 after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Greif, Inc. Class A in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greif, Inc. Class A by 136.5% in the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 54,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 31,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Greif, Inc. Class A by 611.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 29,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Greif, Inc. Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Greif, Inc. Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Greif, Inc. Class A in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Greif, Inc. Class A from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $52.82 on Thursday. Greif, Inc. Class A has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Greif, Inc. Class A (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.72 million. Greif, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 4.70%. Greif, Inc. Class A’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. Class A will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Greif, Inc. Class A

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

