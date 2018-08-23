Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $497,000 Position in EZCORP Inc (EZPW)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EZCORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,967,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in EZCORP by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 55,266 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in EZCORP by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 258,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 27,770 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,622,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EZPW opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.72. EZCORP Inc has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $607.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.45.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). EZCORP had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $199.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. EZCORP’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that EZCORP Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

EZPW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub cut EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Sidoti raised EZCORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised EZCORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EZCORP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Mexico Pawn, and Other International. It offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, such as jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, including collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

