Qudian (QD) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Market Perform”

Qudian (NYSE:QD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on QD. ValuEngine cut shares of Qudian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Qudian from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

NYSE:QD traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.97. 52,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,781. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.31. Qudian has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $273.67 million for the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that Qudian will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qudian by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,185,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 373,996 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Qudian by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 2,044,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,738 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Qudian in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products, such as cash short-term unsecured lines of credit, which are distributed in digital form; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis, as well as budget auto financing products.

