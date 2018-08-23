Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT) Shares Sold by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,600 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Quotient Technology worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QUOT. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $553,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 233.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QUOT. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Quotient Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of QUOT opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.62 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. Quotient Technology Inc has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $17.85.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.44 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. equities research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient Technology news, insider Steven R. Boal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $706,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,262,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,101,286.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,000 in the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc provides digital marketing platform that offers digital coupons and media solutions to consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands, retailers, and shoppers in the United States. The company operates its platform across various distribution networks, reaching approximately 60 million shoppers, including the app and Website of its flagship consumer brand, Coupons.com, other owned and operated properties, and various publisher partners.

