Rambus (RMBS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rambus earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.5811816121742 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of RMBS stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $11.79. 7,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,265. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.34. Rambus has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.78 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. research analysts forecast that Rambus will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RMBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.41.

In related news, SVP Jae Kim sold 2,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $31,009.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Memory and Interfaces, Security, and Other segments. It focuses on the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces; and design, development, deployment, and licensing of technologies for chip, system and in-field application security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing, and mobile payments.

