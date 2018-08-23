Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Reduces Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co makes up approximately 2.3% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Macquarie raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wells Fargo & Co to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $63.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.34.

NYSE:WFC opened at $59.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $287.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $49.27 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 12.38%. sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.85%.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, EVP Avid Modjtabai sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $5,871,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hope A. Hardison sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,450,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

