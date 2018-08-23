Ranger Energy Services Inc (RNGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.27. Ranger Energy Services reported earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 145.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ranger Energy Services.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.18). Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RNGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNGR. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $670,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNGR traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $8.55. 27,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,739. Ranger Energy Services has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $138.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and associated services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Well Services and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support srevices, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

