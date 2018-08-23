Rapid7 Inc (RPD) COO Sells $308,774.76 in Stock

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $308,774.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 0.88. Rapid7 Inc has a 12-month low of $15.93 and a 12-month high of $36.23.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.40% and a negative return on equity of 105.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPD. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 389.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 144,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 115,256 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 44.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after buying an additional 162,501 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 23.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 20.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enables customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

