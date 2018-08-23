Ratecoin (XRA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $47.00

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Ratecoin has a total market capitalization of $121,748.00 and approximately $47.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ratecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ratecoin Coin Profile

Ratecoin (CRYPTO:XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2015. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official message board is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum. Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html. Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ratecoin Coin Trading

Ratecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ratecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

