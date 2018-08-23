Raven Industries (RAVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Raven Industries had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 17.03%.

RAVN opened at $41.05 on Thursday. Raven Industries has a one year low of $26.70 and a one year high of $42.40. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields.

