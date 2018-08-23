Raven Industries (RAVN) Sets New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $47.35 and last traded at $46.20, with a volume of 18218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

The conglomerate reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Raven Industries had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $102.68 million for the quarter.

RAVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 244,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Raven Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields.

