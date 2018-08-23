Rawcoin (XRC) Reaches Market Cap of $5,582.00

Rawcoin (CURRENCY:XRC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Rawcoin has a total market cap of $5,582.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Rawcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rawcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rawcoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rawcoin Coin Profile

XRC is a coin. Rawcoin’s total supply is 704,882 coins. The official message board for Rawcoin is forum.rawcoin.co. The official website for Rawcoin is rawcoin.co. Rawcoin’s official Twitter account is @xrc_rawcoin.

Rawcoin Coin Trading

Rawcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rawcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rawcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rawcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

