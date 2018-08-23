Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stake in JD.Com Inc (JD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in JD.Com during the first quarter worth $114,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in JD.Com by 521.9% during the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in JD.Com by 200.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in JD.Com by 69.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in JD.Com during the first quarter worth $165,000. 51.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of JD.Com from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of JD.Com in a report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of JD.Com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,234.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.49. JD.Com Inc has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $50.68.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $122.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.78 billion. JD.Com had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

