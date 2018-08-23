Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $1.55 Million in Ladder Capital Corp (LADR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 99,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ladder Capital by 5.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

LADR stock opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 66.13 and a quick ratio of 66.13. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $83.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.40 million. equities research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LADR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “$16.11” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. B. Riley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

