Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 13,997 Shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (MNP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (NYSE:MNP) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,997 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doliver Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 21,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 134,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 54,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd stock opened at $14.21 on Thursday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $16.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be given a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Company Profile

There is no company description available for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc

