Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,358 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 787,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,711,000 after purchasing an additional 59,959 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $15,596,000. Harvey Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $5,742,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.7% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $3,260,000.

In related news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 6,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $460,079.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $65.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $60.42 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Cowen upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

