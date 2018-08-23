Raymond James (RJF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Raymond James have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two and matched in one of the trailing four quarters. The company's fiscal third-quarter 2018 (ended Jun 30) results were hurt by higher expenses and a dismal trading performance. Nonetheless, strategic acquisitions and persistent loan growth are expected to continue supporting its profitability. Also, the company’s enhanced capital deployment plan reflects strong balance sheet position. However, mounting expenses mainly due to higher compensation costs and bank loan loss provisions are likely to hurt bottom-line growth. The lack of geographic diversification also remains a major concern as it might hamper the company’s financials and limit flexibility.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Raymond James from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Raymond James from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.75.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $91.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.67. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $102.17.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total value of $220,167.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth $194,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

