Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (HDD)

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR: HDD):

  • 8/9/2018 – Heidelberger Druckmaschinen was given a new €2.80 ($3.18) price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 8/8/2018 – Heidelberger Druckmaschinen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
  • 8/8/2018 – Heidelberger Druckmaschinen was given a new €4.00 ($4.55) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/7/2018 – Heidelberger Druckmaschinen was given a new €3.10 ($3.52) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 8/7/2018 – Heidelberger Druckmaschinen was given a new €3.30 ($3.75) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/7/2018 – Heidelberger Druckmaschinen was given a new €3.60 ($4.09) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/7/2018 – Heidelberger Druckmaschinen was given a new €3.25 ($3.69) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/7/2018 – Heidelberger Druckmaschinen was given a new €3.70 ($4.20) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/31/2018 – Heidelberger Druckmaschinen was given a new €3.60 ($4.09) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/26/2018 – Heidelberger Druckmaschinen was given a new €3.10 ($3.52) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 7/25/2018 – Heidelberger Druckmaschinen was given a new €3.70 ($4.20) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/3/2018 – Heidelberger Druckmaschinen was given a new €3.10 ($3.52) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 6/28/2018 – Heidelberger Druckmaschinen was given a new €3.60 ($4.09) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 6/26/2018 – Heidelberger Druckmaschinen was given a new €3.25 ($3.69) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen stock traded down €0.03 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €2.36 ($2.68). 476,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,000. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG has a 12 month low of €2.23 ($2.53) and a 12 month high of €3.62 ($4.11).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides equipment, services, and consumables for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates in Heidelberg Equipment, Heidelberg Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply