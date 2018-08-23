Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (HDD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR: HDD):

8/9/2018 – Heidelberger Druckmaschinen was given a new €2.80 ($3.18) price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – Heidelberger Druckmaschinen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/8/2018 – Heidelberger Druckmaschinen was given a new €4.00 ($4.55) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – Heidelberger Druckmaschinen was given a new €3.10 ($3.52) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – Heidelberger Druckmaschinen was given a new €3.30 ($3.75) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – Heidelberger Druckmaschinen was given a new €3.60 ($4.09) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – Heidelberger Druckmaschinen was given a new €3.25 ($3.69) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – Heidelberger Druckmaschinen was given a new €3.70 ($4.20) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – Heidelberger Druckmaschinen was given a new €3.60 ($4.09) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2018 – Heidelberger Druckmaschinen was given a new €3.10 ($3.52) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/25/2018 – Heidelberger Druckmaschinen was given a new €3.70 ($4.20) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2018 – Heidelberger Druckmaschinen was given a new €3.10 ($3.52) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/28/2018 – Heidelberger Druckmaschinen was given a new €3.60 ($4.09) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/26/2018 – Heidelberger Druckmaschinen was given a new €3.25 ($3.69) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen stock traded down €0.03 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €2.36 ($2.68). 476,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,000. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG has a 12 month low of €2.23 ($2.53) and a 12 month high of €3.62 ($4.11).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides equipment, services, and consumables for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates in Heidelberg Equipment, Heidelberg Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

