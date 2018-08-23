Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of RRGB opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $70.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $510.95 million, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $315.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CFO Guy J. Constant bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.52 per share, with a total value of $247,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 94.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 398,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after acquiring an additional 193,143 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,916,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,769,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,473,000 after acquiring an additional 128,501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 47.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 385,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,941,000 after acquiring an additional 124,351 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,804,000.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.

