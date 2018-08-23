Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 25,882 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 602.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,882 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 13.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 13.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 6.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $91.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.19. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $75.15 and a one year high of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $258.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.14 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 44.23% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXR. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.92.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $84,233.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,825.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,640 shares of company stock worth $253,651. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,523 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1,050,000 units and approximately 115 million square feet of rentable space.

