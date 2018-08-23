Regions Financial Corp (RF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.67.

RF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th.

In related news, EVP C. Keith Herron sold 23,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $434,969.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,114.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan W. Matlock sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,914 shares in the company, valued at $275,909. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,440 shares of company stock worth $1,227,256. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 607,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 105,946 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 883,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,703,000 after purchasing an additional 584,241 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 422.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 856,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,229,000 after purchasing an additional 692,611 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,229,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,179,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,453,000 after purchasing an additional 754,073 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Regions Financial has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $20.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other specialty financing.

