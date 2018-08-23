Repligen (RGEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.86

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.86 and last traded at $50.77, with a volume of 4387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.84.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Repligen had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $47.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $85,606.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,855.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Roy T. Eddleman sold 33,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,625,615.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 413,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,305,964.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,844 shares of company stock worth $1,945,191 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Repligen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

