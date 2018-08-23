Republic Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $290,969.00 (REN)

Republic Protocol (CURRENCY:REN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, Republic Protocol has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. One Republic Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, IDEX, DDEX and BitForex. Republic Protocol has a market capitalization of $11.02 million and $290,969.00 worth of Republic Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015486 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000317 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00266670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00148996 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00033165 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010792 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Republic Protocol Token Profile

Republic Protocol’s genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Republic Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 571,429,563 tokens. Republic Protocol’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. The official website for Republic Protocol is republicprotocol.com. Republic Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/republicprotocol. The Reddit community for Republic Protocol is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Republic Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Republic Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Republic Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

