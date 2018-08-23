Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Position Lowered by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.08% of Republic Services worth $18,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.29.

Republic Services stock opened at $73.37 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $74.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Republic Services had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 56.79%.

In other news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $665,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,768 shares of company stock valued at $24,920,732 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.