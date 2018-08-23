Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August, 23rd (ARL, BAKK, BKG, BN, BRBY, CCL, CON, DEQ, JE, JLG)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, August 23rd:

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) was given a €41.00 ($46.59) target price by analysts at Commerzbank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) had its price target trimmed by Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 200 ($2.56) to GBX 195 ($2.49). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 3,579 ($45.75) to GBX 3,433 ($43.88). The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €80.00 ($90.91) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,850 ($23.65) to GBX 2,200 ($28.12). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Carnival (LON:CCL) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 5,910 ($75.55) to GBX 5,700 ($72.86). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Continental (ETR:CON) was given a €180.00 ($204.55) target price by analysts at Main First Bank AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Continental (ETR:CON) was given a €218.00 ($247.73) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Continental (ETR:CON) was given a €194.50 ($221.02) target price by analysts at Citigroup Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Continental (ETR:CON) was given a €215.00 ($244.32) price target by analysts at Bank of America Corp. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) was given a €34.50 ($39.20) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Just Eat (LON:JE) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 980 ($12.53) to GBX 920 ($11.76). They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

John Laing Group (LON:JLG) had its target price increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 355 ($4.54) to GBX 400 ($5.11). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €70.00 ($79.55) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,850 ($36.43) to GBX 3,175 ($40.59). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 300 ($3.83) to GBX 745 ($9.52). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sophos Group (LON:SOPH) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 750 ($9.59) to GBX 713 ($9.11). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tele Columbus (ETR:TC1) was given a €2.60 ($2.95) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from GBX 1,515 ($19.37) to GBX 1,240 ($15.85). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) was given a €100.00 ($113.64) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

