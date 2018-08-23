ResMed (RMD) & Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Critical Survey

ResMed (NASDAQ: TCMD) and Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ResMed and Tactile Systems Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ResMed 3 5 3 0 2.00 Tactile Systems Technology 1 2 3 0 2.33

ResMed currently has a consensus price target of $68.80, indicating a potential downside of 36.49%. Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus price target of $49.13, indicating a potential downside of 25.05%. Given Tactile Systems Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tactile Systems Technology is more favorable than ResMed.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.2% of ResMed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of ResMed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

ResMed has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ResMed and Tactile Systems Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ResMed $2.34 billion 6.60 $315.58 million $3.53 30.69 Tactile Systems Technology $109.28 million 10.99 $5.85 million $0.21 312.10

ResMed has higher revenue and earnings than Tactile Systems Technology. ResMed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tactile Systems Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

ResMed pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Tactile Systems Technology does not pay a dividend. ResMed pays out 41.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ResMed has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares ResMed and Tactile Systems Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ResMed 13.49% 24.74% 14.85% Tactile Systems Technology 4.91% 8.41% 7.02%

Summary

ResMed beats Tactile Systems Technology on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes. The company also provides humidifiers, carry bags, and breathing circuits; and data communications and control products, such as EasyCare, ResLink, ResControl, ResControl II, TxControl, ResScan, and ResTraxx modules that facilitate the transfer of data and other information to and from the flow generators. It markets its products to sleep clinics, home healthcare dealers, patients, hospitals, physicians, and third-party payers through a network of distributors and direct sales force in approximately 120 countries. ResMed Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients. It also provides Entré System, a basic pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

