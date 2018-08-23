Resolute Energy (REN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Shares of Resolute Energy stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $30.12. 267,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,717. Resolute Energy has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.08, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $702.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 502.00 and a beta of 3.35.

Resolute Energy (NYSE:REN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $73.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.24 million. Resolute Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Resolute Energy will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Resolute Energy news, Director James E. Duffy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $30,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Sutton sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $1,845,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,328 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,765. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REN. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Resolute Energy during the first quarter valued at $18,711,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Resolute Energy by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,074,687 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after purchasing an additional 438,649 shares during the period. VR Advisory Services Ltd grew its holdings in Resolute Energy by 68.6% during the first quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 983,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,061,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new position in Resolute Energy during the second quarter valued at $12,074,000. Finally, Precocity Capital LP bought a new position in Resolute Energy during the second quarter valued at $10,296,000.

Resolute Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration for, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its principal project area is located in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin, Reeves County. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in approximately 27,100 gross acres located in the Permian Basin of Texas; and its estimated net proved reserves were approximately 53.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

