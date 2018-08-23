Retirement Capital Strategies Sells 2,592 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY)

Retirement Capital Strategies cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 7.8% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Retirement Capital Strategies owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $14,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38,483.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,337,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 1,333,844 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 217.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,870,000 after buying an additional 312,186 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31,325.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 284,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 283,186 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 91.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 490,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,605,000 after buying an additional 233,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $69,454,000.

MDY stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $369.52. 6,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,626. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $308.73 and a twelve month high of $371.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.0098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

