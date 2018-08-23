Reviewing DHT (DHT) and SEASPAN Corp/SH SH (SSW)

DHT (NYSE: SSW) and SEASPAN Corp/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DHT and SEASPAN Corp/SH SH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHT $355.05 million 1.83 $6.60 million $0.13 34.77 SEASPAN Corp/SH SH $831.32 million 1.37 $175.23 million $0.66 13.97

SEASPAN Corp/SH SH has higher revenue and earnings than DHT. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DHT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.8% of DHT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.7% of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

DHT pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. DHT pays out 61.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH pays out 75.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for DHT and SEASPAN Corp/SH SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHT 0 3 5 0 2.63 SEASPAN Corp/SH SH 1 2 4 0 2.43

DHT currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.68%. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH has a consensus target price of $10.53, suggesting a potential upside of 14.24%. Given DHT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe DHT is more favorable than SEASPAN Corp/SH SH.

Profitability

This table compares DHT and SEASPAN Corp/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHT -15.45% -5.01% -2.62% SEASPAN Corp/SH SH 26.04% 6.35% 1.90%

Risk & Volatility

DHT has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEASPAN Corp/SH SH has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of February 6, 2018, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframaxes with deadweight tons of 8,590,740. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

SEASPAN Corp/SH SH Company Profile

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

