Reviewing ProMetic Life Sciences (PFSCF) and Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

ProMetic Life Sciences (NASDAQ: CLSD) and Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

ProMetic Life Sciences has a beta of 4.17, meaning that its stock price is 317% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clearside Biomedical has a beta of -7.32, meaning that its stock price is 832% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProMetic Life Sciences and Clearside Biomedical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProMetic Life Sciences $30.80 million 10.49 -$84.64 million N/A N/A Clearside Biomedical $340,000.00 638.52 -$58.97 million ($2.33) -2.91

Clearside Biomedical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ProMetic Life Sciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ProMetic Life Sciences and Clearside Biomedical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProMetic Life Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Clearside Biomedical 0 0 7 0 3.00

Clearside Biomedical has a consensus price target of $22.40, suggesting a potential upside of 230.38%. Given Clearside Biomedical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clearside Biomedical is more favorable than ProMetic Life Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares ProMetic Life Sciences and Clearside Biomedical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProMetic Life Sciences -214.92% -72.38% -39.63% Clearside Biomedical -17,094.20% -136.82% -100.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ProMetic Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of Clearside Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Clearside Biomedical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Clearside Biomedical beats ProMetic Life Sciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ProMetic Life Sciences Company Profile

ProMetic Life Sciences Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops bioseparations, plasma-derived therapeutics, and small-molecule therapeutic products. It operates through three segments: Small-Molecule Therapeutics, Plasma-Derived Therapeutics, and Bioseparation Technologies. The company offers its technology platform for purification of biologics, drug development, proteomics, and elimination of pathogens; and develops small molecule therapeutic products targeting unmet medical needs in the fields of fibrosis, inflammation, autoimmune diseases, oncology, and nephropathies. The Small-Molecule Therapeutics segment's lead product candidate is PBI-4050, which targets unmet medical needs, such as the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic kidney diseases/diabetic kidney diseases, and metabolic syndrome and its resulting type 2 diabetes, cystic fibrosis related diabetes and liver steatosis, and Alström syndrome. The Plasma-Derived Therapeutics segment provides Plasma Protein Purification System, a multi-product sequential purification process for the extraction and purification of therapeutic proteins from human plasma. The Bioseparation Technologies segment develops and commercializes affinity chromatography products related to the bioseparation, pathogen reduction, and protein purification. The company was formerly known as Innovon Life Sciences Holdings Limited and changed its name to ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. in May 1998. ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema. The company also engages in the development of therapies in various areas, such as gene therapy for inherited retinal disorders, neovascular age-related macular degeneration, and other ocular diseases. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

