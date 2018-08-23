Reviewing TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (TNP) & Nordic American Offshore (NAO)

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE: NAO) and Nordic American Offshore (NYSE:NAO) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Nordic American Offshore pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH pays out 83.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH and Nordic American Offshore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH 0 0 7 0 3.00 Nordic American Offshore 0 0 0 0 N/A

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH currently has a consensus target price of $5.43, indicating a potential upside of 59.20%. Given TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH is more favorable than Nordic American Offshore.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH and Nordic American Offshore’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH $529.18 million 0.55 $7.61 million $0.24 14.21 Nordic American Offshore $16.08 million 3.43 -$29.32 million N/A N/A

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has higher revenue and earnings than Nordic American Offshore.

Profitability

This table compares TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH and Nordic American Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH -4.22% -0.60% -0.27% Nordic American Offshore -211.28% -13.89% -8.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.1% of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Nordic American Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH beats Nordic American Offshore on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was founded in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Nordic American Offshore

Nordic American Offshore Ltd. owns and operates platform supply vessels (PSVs). As of December 31, 2017, it had a fleet of 10 PSVs. The company operates its vessels in the United Kingdom and in the Norwegian sectors of the North Sea. Nordic American Offshore Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

