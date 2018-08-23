Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,063 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Goodman Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 106,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $64.09 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $66.04.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

