Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 73,436 Shares of Coty Inc (COTY)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,436 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Coty were worth $13,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COTY. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Coty during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Coty during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Coty during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Coty during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

COTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup set a $18.00 target price on shares of Coty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coty from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Barclays set a $16.00 target price on shares of Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 target price on shares of Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Coty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

COTY opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.28. Coty Inc has a 1-year low of $10.73 and a 1-year high of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. Coty’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Coty Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Coty’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites.

