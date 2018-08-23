Rhumbline Advisers Has $11.80 Million Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $11,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,087,958 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $94,653,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,679 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,796,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 102.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 14.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $74,952,000 after buying an additional 110,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

HRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hill-Rom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Hill-Rom from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Hill-Rom from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

In other news, SVP Alton Shader sold 16,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $1,575,284.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,143,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 5,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $469,667.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

HRC opened at $97.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.91 and a one year high of $97.17.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The medical technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.73%.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It provides medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, bariatric patient beds, lifts and other devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and communications technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

