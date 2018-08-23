Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock (RIO) vs. Lundin Mining (LUNMF) Financial Contrast

Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock (OTCMKTS: LUNMF) and Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $2.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Lundin Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock pays out 53.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock and Lundin Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock 2 9 7 0 2.28 Lundin Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00

Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock currently has a consensus price target of $55.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.31%. Given Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock is more favorable than Lundin Mining.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock and Lundin Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock $40.03 billion 1.59 $8.76 billion $4.79 10.08 Lundin Mining $2.08 billion 1.75 $426.48 million N/A N/A

Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Lundin Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock and Lundin Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock N/A N/A N/A Lundin Mining 20.49% 10.42% 6.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.6% of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Lundin Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock beats Lundin Mining on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock Company Profile

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Rio Tinto plc operates as a subsidiary of Rio Tinto Group.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interest in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex; and 24% interest the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland. The company was formerly known as South Atlantic Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Lundin Mining Corporation in August 2004. Lundin Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

