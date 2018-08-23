Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.234 per share on Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Shares of TSE:RBA opened at C$49.70 on Thursday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of C$30.63 and a one year high of C$50.53.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RBA. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

