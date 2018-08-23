Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers conduct unreserved public auctions every year at locations throughout North and Central America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa and the Middle East. The company is known for their innovative auction methods, attention to detail and their total commitment to the unreserved auction. The confidence this gives their customers has enabled Ritchie Bros. to become one of the largest industrial auctioneer in the world. “

RBA has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Howard Weil lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.11.

RBA stock opened at $38.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $38.77.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $206.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 83.95%.

In related news, insider Karl William Werner sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $169,349.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,349.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 22,971 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 533.7% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

