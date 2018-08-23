Roadrunner Transportation Systems (RRTS) Trading Down 2%

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) shares dropped 2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 12,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 521,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $66.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 117.44%. The business had revenue of $569.98 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRTS. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,331,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 698.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,017,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 889,936 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees acquired a new stake in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload Logistics (TL), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TL segment arranges pickup and delivery of truckload, intermodal, and ground and air expedited freight through its 41 TL service centers, 40 company brokers, and approximately 90 independent brokerage agents in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

