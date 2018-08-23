Robecosam AG Has $20.83 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,760 shares during the period. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.07% of TE Connectivity worth $20,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Comerica Bank grew its position in TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 276,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,578,000 after purchasing an additional 31,812 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,057,000 after buying an additional 15,859 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 169.6% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,267,000. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

NYSE TEL traded down $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $91.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12 month low of $77.16 and a 12 month high of $108.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.44%.

TEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.91.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia?Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.