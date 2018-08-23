Robecosam AG Has $28.62 Million Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)

Robecosam AG lowered its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,024 shares during the period. PerkinElmer makes up approximately 1.2% of Robecosam AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Robecosam AG owned about 0.36% of PerkinElmer worth $28,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 135.8% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 34,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $2,941,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas A. Lopardo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $299,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,494 shares of company stock worth $4,850,434. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PKI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,246. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.18 and a 12-month high of $87.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $703.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut their target price on PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $73.36 and set a “fair value” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on PerkinElmer from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.53.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.