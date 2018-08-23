Robecosam AG Has $45.19 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,522 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies comprises about 1.9% of Robecosam AG’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.23% of Agilent Technologies worth $45,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 8.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 28,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 44,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Cowen upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

NYSE A traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,610,457. Agilent Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.42 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 6,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $460,079.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

