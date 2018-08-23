Robecosam AG Sells 16,657 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Robecosam AG cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,657 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 4.0% of Robecosam AG’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.11% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $94,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 339.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 8,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 15,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Leerink Swann raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.08.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $234.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,258. The company has a market cap of $92.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.16 and a fifty-two week high of $236.29.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.17%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.95, for a total transaction of $11,697,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,892,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 45,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total value of $9,666,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,688,205.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,050 shares of company stock valued at $37,585,029 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

