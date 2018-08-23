Robert M. Patterson Sells 20,000 Shares of PolyOne Co. (POL) Stock

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) CEO Robert M. Patterson sold 20,000 shares of PolyOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $872,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert M. Patterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PolyOne alerts:

On Wednesday, August 22nd, Robert M. Patterson sold 39,196 shares of PolyOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $1,703,458.16.

POL stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.86. 8,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,741. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.55. PolyOne Co. has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $914.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.12 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 32.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that PolyOne Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in PolyOne by 12.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PolyOne by 6.5% during the first quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PolyOne by 28.6% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in PolyOne by 16.5% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PolyOne by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 68,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and PolyOne Distribution.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.