Ross Stores (ROST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 46.48%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Ross Stores updated its Q3 guidance to $0.84-0.88 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.02-1.07 EPS.

ROST traded up $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $95.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,528,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,299. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $57.87 and a fifty-two week high of $95.57. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Ross Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.74.

In other Ross Stores news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 33,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $2,689,320.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 78,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,852.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 175,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $15,216,322.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,176,566.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,268 shares of company stock worth $20,170,488. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.