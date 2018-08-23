Rotork (ROR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rotork (LON:ROR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

ROR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 280 ($3.58) to GBX 330 ($4.22) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 363 ($4.64) to GBX 360 ($4.60) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Rotork to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.35) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 25th. BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.99) target price (up from GBX 311 ($3.98)) on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 318.33 ($4.07).

ROR opened at GBX 332.20 ($4.25) on Thursday. Rotork has a 52-week low of GBX 221.30 ($2.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 306.80 ($3.92).

Rotork (LON:ROR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 5.60 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Rotork had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 16.70%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Davis purchased 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 343 ($4.38) per share, with a total value of £1,437.17 ($1,837.11). Insiders purchased 1,289 shares of company stock worth $431,251 over the last ninety days.

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

