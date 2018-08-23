Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 1,390,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,348,000 after purchasing an additional 625,357 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 69,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 14,510 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,251,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,957,000 after acquiring an additional 29,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 90,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 12,248 shares in the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RY stock opened at $80.00 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $72.84 and a 1-year high of $87.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $113.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be paid a $0.7296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 25th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 47.19%.

RY has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

