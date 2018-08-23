Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B (RDSB) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,900

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B (LON:RDSB) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,800 ($35.79) to GBX 2,900 ($37.07) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a GBX 3,000 ($38.35) price target on Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($38.35) price target on Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,980 ($38.09) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 2,830 ($36.18) price target on Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a GBX 2,800 ($35.79) price target on Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,730 ($34.90).

Get Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B alerts:

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B stock opened at GBX 2,567.50 ($32.82) on Monday. Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B has a 12 month low of GBX 2,037 ($26.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,617 ($33.45).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.