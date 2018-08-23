Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 241,184 Shares of 58.com Inc (WUBA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 90.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 508,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 241,184 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in 58.com were worth $34,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WUBA. Genesis Asset Managers LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 58.com during the second quarter valued at $476,941,000. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of 58.com by 10.6% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,774,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $461,132,000 after buying an additional 555,673 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 58.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,253,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $339,710,000 after buying an additional 53,627 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 58.com during the second quarter valued at $181,353,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of 58.com by 5.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 696,361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,610,000 after buying an additional 38,970 shares during the last quarter. 59.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 58.com alerts:

58.com stock opened at $74.72 on Thursday. 58.com Inc has a one year low of $56.70 and a one year high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 1.92.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. 58.com had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $518.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. 58.com’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that 58.com Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut 58.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WUBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

Receive News & Ratings for 58.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 58.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.